Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) have lifted a drinking water advisory in the town of Gogama.

The advisory came into effect on Fri. Jan. 8 after mechanical issues caused a loss of pressure in the municipal water system.

“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager in PHSD's Protection Division said in a news release. “Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”

Public health officials are warning people to do the following before running the water after the advisory:

Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.

Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

Drain and refill hot water heaters.

Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.

To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.

For more information, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1-866-522-9200 or visit www.phsd.ca.