Health officials opening new ambulatory care clinic for youth in Gatineau

Health officials in western Quebec are opening a new care clinic for children and youth in Gatineau who do not have a family doctor.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says the ambulatory clinic will provide children under the age of 17 a chance to see an emergency physician, instead of going to a hospital emergency department.

The clinic at 500 boulevard de l'Hôpital will offer appointments from Monday to Friday. To book an appointment, you can call 819-966-6201, 1-833-966-6302, or dial 811 option 3.

Before making an appointment, officials recommend calling 811 or consult a pharmacist if you are concerned about the condition of their child. If the child's condition requires a medical assessment and they do not have a family doctor, an appointment will be made.

The new clinic opens as hospital emergency rooms in Gatineau see above-normal patient volumes. On Thursday, the Gatineau Hospital ER was operating at 150 per cent capacity, while the Hull Hospital is at 168 per cent capacity.