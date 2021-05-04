Health officials report 47 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another 47 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 14,459, including 13,648 recoveries and 252 deaths.

Tuesday's update is the lowest case increase since April 25, when officials reported 45 more.

Active cases dropped by 17 on Tuesday, for a total of 541 in the region.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,065 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 50 are the B.1.1.7 variant, two are the B.1.351 and seven are the P.1 variant.

There are 52 COVID-19-positive patients receiving treatment in hospital, including 34 in the ICU.

The region reported 19 active outbreaks as of Tuesday.

So far, the region's partners have performed 469,486 COVID-19 tests.

The positivity rate dropped to 5.6 per cent. The reproductive rate in Waterloo Region is at 0.8.

Ontario reported fewer than 3,000 cases for the first time since the beginning of April. There were 2,791 cases added to the provincial total on Tuesday.

The seven-day average has dropped to 3,509 cases, down from 3,887 last week. However, the positivity rate remains high at 9.1 per cent.

To date, Ontario has reported 476,692 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 432,109 recoveries and 8,143 deaths.