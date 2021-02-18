Health officials on Prince Edward Island have confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the case involves a man in his 20s who recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

She says the man is asymptomatic and tested positive during routine testing.

The man travelled on Air Canada flight AC8302 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Feb. 16, and anyone on that flight who has not been tested for COVID-19 is asked to go to a drop-in testing clinic.

P.E.I. has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had a total of 115 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.