Health officials still on the lookout for measles in London, Woodstock

The Middlesex-London health Unit and Southwestern Public Health continue to investigate a confirmed case of measles in the region.

According to the health unit, the person who lives in London and works in Woodstock was infected while travelling outside Canada.

After their return home, the person reportedly had contact with people at a London medical clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 14 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and during overnight work shifts at Nova Steel in Woodstock on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12 between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

“Public health was notified of this case late Friday afternoon. We have been able to determine their potential contacts and are following up with those people to make sure they are aware of the situation and to prevent the spread of further illness,” said Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers.

If you were exposed at Nova Steel on February 9/10 or 12/13 you are asked to monitor

yourself for symptoms.

If you are not fully vaccinated with two doses of measles-containing vaccine, have not

had measles in the past or if you develop symptoms, please call Southwestern Public Health at 1-800-922- 0096 and ask to speak to the public health inspector on call.

Measles is spread through the air and complications can include pneumonia, ear infections, brain infections, other infections and in rare cases, death.

Individuals who have received measles-containing vaccine, who have been previously infected with measles, or who were born before 1970, are generally protected from infection.