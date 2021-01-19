Health officials in British Columbia are expected to announce the latest developments Tuesday in the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new COVID-19 cases and related deaths recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

The announcement is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Monday’s announcement, in which 65 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths were identified on Vancouver Island since Friday.

Across B.C. there were 1,330 new cases recorded over the weekend and 31 deaths, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,078.

There are now 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.

Island Health has released the approximate locations of 177 of the active cases. Twenty-seven are located in the South Island, 130 are ongoing in the Central Island and 20 are considered active in the North Island.

A total of 1,285 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

Henry said B.C. remains “on track” with its plan to vaccinate the province’s most vulnerable residents by the end of March, despite delays in manufacturing the Pfizer vaccine.

The delay in vaccine shipments is expected to impact B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan for the next two weeks. After that, Henry says extra doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive to make up for the short-term delay.

“It is a bit of a setback but it’s only a delay,” said Henry. “We have been assured that we will be getting the extra doses in late February and early March.”

B.C.’s top doctor added that in April, vaccine distribution is expected to ramp up significantly.

In the meantime, health officials say that the risks of COVID-19 “remain high” across B.C.

While vaccines are being distributed, residents are being urged to abide by ongoing health orders, including restrictions on gathering with friends outside of one’s household.