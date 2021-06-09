Health officials to provide update on Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as Manitoba has continued to expand eligibility for second-dose vaccine bookings.

To date, the province has made the following groups eligible for second doses:

Anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1;

All Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older; and

Anyone with certain priority health conditions. A full list of these conditions can be found online.

To book a second-dose appointment, Manitobans must also meet the minimum period of time required between the first and second doses.

According to the latest provincial data, Manitoba has received 1,041,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 960,480 of which have been administered.

Residents can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments by calling 1-844-626-8222 or through the online system.

This is a developing story. More details to come.