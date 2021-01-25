British Columbia health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 during a live address Monday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss three days of COVID-19 cases, deaths and immunizations across the province since Friday.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The announcement follows Friday’s revelation of 13 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island and 508 new cases provincewide. Nine more people died of the disease in B.C. on Friday.

There were 205 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region Friday, the majority of which were in the Central Island region.

Over the weekend, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. It’s the second outbreak the hospital has declared since the pandemic began.

Two more Vancouver Island schools also declared exposures to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Island Health region has now recorded a total of 1,398 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eleven people were in hospital for treatment of the virus on Vancouver Island on Friday and six more were in critical care.

Seventeen people have died of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island since the pandemic began, while 1,165 people have recovered.

As of Friday, 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across B.C., including 2,202 second doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates