Health officials warn of increase in syphilis cases in Sudbury

A startling increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections has prompted Public Health Sudbury & Districts to issue a warning to the public.

Locally, the number of confirmed syphilis cases is rising. In 2022 there were 31 confirmed cases of syphilis reported in our region for the entire year.

So far in 2023, the health unit has already had 23 confirmed infections. That has sparked concern for the local population.

The health unit’s Taylor McCharles said although it is a treatable infection, left untreated, it can cause severe damage to the body and even death

McCharles recommends you get tested if you have a new partner. She adds that if someone contracts syphilis while pregnant, the fetus can also become infected.

“If we treat, then it won’t be passed along to the newborn,” she said.

“We know that newborn babies, unfortunately, getting something like congenital syphilis isn’t how it would present in an adult. It would be a little more detrimental.”

McCharles said of the confirmed cases, there are certain segments of the population that have been testing positive more often.

“Populations of men who have sex with men, as well as individuals associated with the sex trade,” she said.

“Those … populations we are seeing right now with more confirmed cases.”

McCharles said anyone who has concerns about contracting an infection or any STI shouldn’t wait to get tested. She said the health unit offers free testing and counselling.