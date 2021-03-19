Waterloo regional police are reminding people to be on the lookout for scams relating to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet on Thursday, officials said vaccines are free for everyone.

"(Region of Waterloo Public Health) will not request payment to book or re-book an appointment," the tweet said in part.

Police said people should stop, pause and think when responding to any calls or messages about the vaccine. If they have any concerns, they should contact police or someone they know.

On Thursday, public health officials said the region has moved into Phase Two of vaccine rollout. Staff are reaching out to people in the 70 to 79 age group to book appointments and wrapping up vaccinations for people over the age of 80 in the next few days.