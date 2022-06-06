Health PEI moves to appointment-based COVID-19 testing

Health PEI is moving to appointment-based COVID-19 testing at its sites starting Wednesday.

Prince Edward Island’s chief of nursing, Marion Dowling, says the change comes as cases of COVID-19 on the island have gone down over the past few weeks.

“Appointment scheduling will allow members of the public to avoid waiting in line for a test, while at the same time allowing Health PEI to align the appropriate resources for the testing demand,” said Dowling.

Last week, the province reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update.

People who need a COVID-19 test can start booking online Tuesday to schedule an appointment.

Health PEI says those without internet access can call 1-844-975-3303, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to book.

The testing sites in Charlottetown, Summerside (Slemon Park), Montague and O'Leary will have some spots for drop-in testing, but Health PEI is encouraging people to book an appointment.

Dowling says Health PEI is prepared to increase testing if needed in case of new waves of COVID-19.