Health PEI moves to appointment-based COVID-19 testing
Health PEI is moving to appointment-based COVID-19 testing at its sites starting Wednesday.
Prince Edward Island’s chief of nursing, Marion Dowling, says the change comes as cases of COVID-19 on the island have gone down over the past few weeks.
“Appointment scheduling will allow members of the public to avoid waiting in line for a test, while at the same time allowing Health PEI to align the appropriate resources for the testing demand,” said Dowling.
Last week, the province reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly update.
People who need a COVID-19 test can start booking online Tuesday to schedule an appointment.
Health PEI says those without internet access can call 1-844-975-3303, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to book.
The testing sites in Charlottetown, Summerside (Slemon Park), Montague and O'Leary will have some spots for drop-in testing, but Health PEI is encouraging people to book an appointment.
Dowling says Health PEI is prepared to increase testing if needed in case of new waves of COVID-19.
-
#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline?#JustCurious What goes into the price of a litre of gasoline? Here's the answer:
-
Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas stationHalifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.
-
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summitPrime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
-
WRDSB trustee voted out of several future meetings and sessionsWaterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
-
Halifax welcomes fourth largest cruise ship in the worldThe fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, arrived at the Port of Halifax Tuesday morning.
-
Rainfall watches and warnings in effect TuesdayRainfall watches and warnings are in effect for most of f southern Ontario, stretching from Chatham-Kent up through Ottawa.
-
A wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstormsA wet, cloudy day ahead for the capital, chance of thunderstorms
-
OPP record checks moving onlineOntario Provincial Police say they are moving record checks online next week.
-
London police looking for stolen truck with dog insideLondon police are looking for a stolen vehicle and the dog that was inside.