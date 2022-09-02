Health PEI says thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available

Prince Edward Island’s health authority says more than 3,500 COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available across the province.

Starting Friday, through the end of the month, there are roughly 200 appointments at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids six months to four-years-old to get their primary series of the vaccine, according to the province.

There are also approximately 300 available appointments for children five to 11 years and more than 3,000 appointments for those 12 years and older to get the primary series or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health authority says Prince Edward Island follows the current National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including:

Children six months to four years of age are recommended to get a primary series (two doses) of the COVID-19 vaccine. No booster is Recommended at this time.

Children five to 11 years of age are recommended to get a primary series (two doses) of the vaccine, followed by a booster dose six months after completing the primary series.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are recommended to get a primary series of the vaccine, followed by an initial booster dose six months after completing the primary series.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are recommended to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine six months after their last dose regardless of the number of booster doses previously received.

Health P.E.I. says islanders previously infected with COVID-19 should wait three months from the onset of symptoms or a positive test before getting their next dose of vaccine “to get the best possible protection.”

COVID-19 vaccinations can be booked online or by calling 1-844-975-3303.