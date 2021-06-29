Health risks associated with heat increasing as temperatures rise in Sask.

Most of Saskatchewan has been placed under a heat warning by Environment Canada which has some health officials reminding residents how to keep themselves, and their pets, safe during the heat wave.

Georgiana Matharu, the operations manager for emergency management with the Canadian Red Cross, said temperatures in the 30s can lead to heat exhaustion and, in more serious cases, heat stroke.

"So many of us have been stuck inside for so long and now we've got this beautiful weather but now the weather itself has become the challenge," Matharu said.

She advised the best way to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke is to stay inside during the hottest times of the day, but she said if you have to be outside for work or are just looking to spend the day at the beach, there are some preventative steps to take.

These include staying in the shade, wearing loose clothing and a hat, drinking lots of water and wearing a waterproof sunscreen.

"Make sure you're applying it regularly. It's not just that one time put it on and you'll be good all day. You have to make sure you follow the instructions and re-apply," Matharu said.

Animal safety should also be considered during the extreme heat.

Dogs can suffer from heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so one veterinarian suggests it’s best to just leave them at home to keep them out of the excessive heat.

"Don't take them out even if you want to and they want to be involved just keep them inside when the sun is really hot and it's really, really hot outside," Dr. Tyson, a veterinarian at Melville Veterinary Clinic, said.

Outdoor dogs, she explained, should have a shaded area to go and always have access to fresh water.

Exercise should be done in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the hottest times of the day, to not only protect the dog from the heat, but to also protect paw pads from the hot ground.

She said bringing pets along for a car ride in this weather isn’t a good idea, even if the air conditioning is running.

"The sun just makes those vehicles heat up so fast and it's just not safe," Dr. Tyson said.

Matharu said the same goes for human family members, explaining leaving anybody in a car in these temperatures is dangerous.

Heat exhaustion shows in humans through several symptoms. Those include nausea, dizziness and redder or paler than usual skin. If those type of symptoms start to appear in a person, Matharu said they should be given small sips of water.

She said heat stroke is “very serious” and symptoms can include a change in behaviour where a person becomes more aggressive. If they can’t be cooled down, she said it’s best to call 911.

For animals, early signs of heat exhaustion are excessive panting, non-stop drooling, the dog will be very thirsty and their gums will turn a bright red colour. Dr. Tyson said they might become weak and could collapse. She said an emergency vet should be called right away if pets start to show any of these signs.