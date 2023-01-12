Health Sciences North forms Indigenous Health Advisory Council

Health advocates at Health Sciences North in Sudbury are looking for volunteers to help them improve health outcomes for Indigenous patients.

They're looking to set up an Indigenous Health Advisory Council that will provide guidance and advice on evaluating current service gaps.

The aim is to address and prioritize more effective methods of delivering services to Indigenous peoples.

"So HSN has endeavoured in their strategic plan to ensure that they're providing culturally safe, relevant services to Indigenous people," said Deanna Jones-Keeshig, director of Indigenous health.

"It's quite a big region, we have people that come from many different communities to Health Sciences North for services, so that's what we're doing."

Jones-Keeshig said it’s important for the council to be led by Indigenous people.

“Indigenous people know what's needed to make a difference in health," she said.

Improving the health outcomes for Indigenous people has been at the front of a national discussion after seeing several high-profile failures across the country.

When asked if this was overdue, Keeshig-Jones said she was excited to see HSN move in this direction.

"This is exciting, yes, and this needs to happen -- and it needs to happen not only at HSN but at all hospitals," she said.

"When we look at holistic health, essentially it's comprehensive, it's integrated, there's a continuum of care. HSN is one piece of that continuum. Primary prevention, promotion, all of that needs to be held at Indigenous levels of leadership in their organizations, in communities.”

“We will work in partnership with them, so when Indigenous people come to HSN, what we're doing at that point of the continuum, still needs to be in alignment with what is available to them in their communities, organizations that are also fostering the same approaches,” Keeshig-Jones added.

“So we want to be consistent in that approach.”

The idea has the support of the N'Swakamok Native Friendship Centre, which already works in conjunction with HSN.

"I think it's been a long time coming and that it's finally here and being here and implemented," said health and wellness coordinator Autumn Lewis.

“It's definitely a step in the right direction to creating safer spaces for our community members who are utilizing the services at Health Sciences North.”

Lewis said Indigenous health care is a complex issue and having little steps come together to address issues individually in a holistic manner will help Indigenous people to feel safer in accessing healthcare.

"We work closely with HSN, especially Indigenous patient navigators at Health Sciences North, just to kind of help meet the needs of community members who are accessing services at HSN,” she said.

“Whether that's providing support visits, networking with community agencies so they have better access to services.”

Elizabeth Trudeau works as a translator with the health and wellness at N'Swakamok.

"We do need the help, we need to give community members the help they need,” Trudeau said.

“The translation that we do, there's some that will want translation done for them and that's where I go in and help.”

Trudeau said helping with translation services goes along way toward helping patients feel more comfortable.

The idea also has the support of the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe.

"The inclusion and elevation of Indigenous voices in health care is important and it’s a positive step in the right direction in creating the advisory council,” Niganobe said.

“My hope is that this is a starting point which progresses to having Indigenous peoples direct inclusion in decision making and policy making tables at Health Sciences North."

Interested parties have until Jan. 20 to apply.