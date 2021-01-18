With 15 people in hospital battling COVID-19, Health Sciences North is tightening restrictions on accessing the 6th floor, known as the COVID floor.

Effective immediately, caregivers won't be able to enter the floor except for what the hospital calls "compassionate reasons."

"Due to the high number of COVID-19 patients at HSN, designated care partners are being restricted on the 6th floor of the South Tower to compassionate reasons only, such as palliative circumstances, effective immediately," the hospital announced Monday on Facebook.

Five people have died from the disease in Greater Sudbury, and hospitalizations have risen from one or two to 15 as of Monday afternoon. Many of those in hospital are connected to the outbreak at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home, where 32 residents and three staff have tested positive. Three deaths are connected with the outbreak.

Also Monday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced five new COVID cases, all in Greater Sudbury. There are 62 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, and five people have now died from the disease.

More visitor information can be found at HSN's website.