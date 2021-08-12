Health Sciences, Wellesley COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close Friday

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region will close this Friday as the region starts to shift to delivery of doses.

In a news release, regional officials said the Health Sciences clinic located at the University of Waterloo's pharmacy building will close so the faculty can prepare for students and classes this fall.

The Wellesley clinic will close to the public, but still have vaccines available for the Centre for Family Medicine's rural practice.

“We’re immensely grateful for partnerships with the Centre for Family Medicine and the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy which have made it possible for these two vaccination clinics to immunize thousands of residents,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a news release. “Thank you to all the physicians, pharmacists, nurses, administrative staff, students and volunteers at these clinics who have gone above and beyond to protect residents living in Waterloo Region’s urban and rural communities.”

The two clinics will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, with walk-ins available for both first and second doses. Anyone with an appointment scheduled after Friday has been contacted to reschedule at another location.

"We are so grateful to everyone who came together to make the vaccination clinic successful,” said clinic manager Kara Dejong. “Special thanks to all of our volunteers, staff and partners who shared their time and efforts. Our journey would not have been the same without these incredibly kind, hardworking and dedicated individuals. It was an honour to do our part to assist with Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The experiences and relationships we have forged will last a lifetime."

The region's vaccination task force will begin to wind down operations at regional vaccination clinics as more people receive first and second doses. As of Wednesday, nearly 84 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, and more than 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said they will continue targeting priority neighbourhoods with lower vaccination rates and help residents facing barriers to accessing the vaccines.

Strategies include the mobile vaccination buses that launched last month, along with administering vaccines at workplaces, churches, shopping centres, festivals, markets and other locations throughout the region.