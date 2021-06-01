Health unit announces someone in Timmins has died from COVID-19

One person has died from COVID-19 in the Timmins area, the Porcupine Health Unit announced Tuesday.

There have now been 27 deaths related to the disease in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic, the second-highest number in northeastern Ontario behind Public Health Sudbury & District, where 30 fatalities have been reported.

Also Tuesday, the health unit announced another seven new COVID-19 cases, including five in Timmins and two in the James and Hudson Bay region.

"All cases are under investigation," the health unit said in a news release.

There are currently 302 active cases in the area, after 35 cases were resolved Tuesday.

Visit the health unit's website for more information about confirmed cases in the region.

"The health unit is currently holding vaccination clinics for all individuals who are 12 years and older," the release said. "PHU currently has appointments available for Moosonee, Timmins, Iroquois Falls, Cochrane, Smooth Rock Falls, Hearst, and Hornepayne. Visit the vaccine page for information or to book your appointment.

The COVID-19 information line is open today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.