Algoma Public Health said Thursday seven cases of COVID have been confirmed at 100 Warsaw Place, an apartment building in Elliot Lake.

"Following a thorough public health investigation of this community cluster, including case and contact interviews, and an on-site environmental inspection, we have determined that some cases are linked to known person-to-person exposures, but not all," the health unit said in a news release.

"Additional laboratory investigations are ongoing. Although variants of concern (VOCs) have not yet been detected in Algoma, VOCs have been detected in many Ontario regions, including in northern Ontario, and heightened vigilance is necessary at this time."

Residents of 100 Warsaw Place, as well as visitors and anyone in contact with people living there, are advised to get tested for COVID, especially if they have symptoms or are concerned that they may have been exposed.

"The virus spreads from person to person, and close contact exposures happen when people spend time together while being closer than two metres apart," the release said. "The Elliot Lake Family Health Team will be offering a second round of on-site testing on Friday, Feb. 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m."

If you are a resident of the building and have questions, call Algoma Public Health at 1-705-759-5404 or 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404.

Given the evidence of ongoing community spread across Algoma, the health unit reminds everyone, regardless of where they live, to do the following:

- Stay home as much as possible.

- If you are ill, stay home, self-isolate and call for testing.

- Seek health care early if needed.

- Avoid close contact with people you do not live with.

"Individuals associated with this residential complex must not be stigmatized or denied service, either within the building, or in the community," the release said.

For more information on how to safely operate your business or deliver services with appropriate COVID-19 precautions, call 705-942-4646 or 1-866-892-0172 ext. 3273 or email healthyworkplaces@algomapublichealth.com.