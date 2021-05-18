Health unit confirms positive COVID-19 case at North Bay child care centre

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has confirmed that a member of the main site of Garderie Soleil child care centre community has tested positive for COVID-19.

"As the individual was at the centre during their infectious period, the health unit has dismissed the preschool senior cohort," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday evening.

"Members of the child care centre community identified as being high-risk contacts have been contacted by the centre and are required to self-isolate for 14 days."

At this time, the health unit has not declared an outbreak.

"The health unit is working with Garderie Soleil to provide guidance to parents, guardians and staff, and to ensure that everyone continues to follow public health measures and child care centre policies," the release said.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

For more information, visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19.