The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirms COVID-19 variant cases originating in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa within the region.

The local health unit says that 232 residents have tested positive for the UK B.1.1.7 variant, four people tested positive for the P.1 variant from Brazil, and one individual tested positive for the South Africa variant, the B.1.351.

The SMDHU says an additional 473 tests screened positive for a variant of concern and require further testing to confirm.

Meanwhile, there were 39 new COVID-19 infections reported Wednesday.

There are 357 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 20 people hospitalized with the virus.

The numbers released Wednesday show 16 cases in Barrie, six in Innisfil, four in Bradford, plus two in New Tecumseth, Huntsville and Bracebridge.

While single cases are listed in Midland, Penetanguishene, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Essa, Adjala-Tosorontio, with one location pending.

The health unit lists four active school outbreaks at Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford, St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

Four seniors' facilities in Barrie have outbreaks, including Woods Park Care Centre, Mill Creek Care Centre, The Barrieview Retirement Community and Grove Park Home.

The outbreak at Orillia's Leacock Care Centre has ended.

According to the health unit, eight active COVID-19 outbreaks have known variant cases.

The health unit reports 51,675 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Simcoe County and Muskoka to eligible priority groups.