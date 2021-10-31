Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge after two staff members contracted COVID-19.
On Oct. 29, 2021 The Pines long-term care home announced that the home had received confirmation that one staff member had tested positive and a day later on Oct 30, 2021 a second employee also tested positive for the virus.
The long-term care home says both employees are symptomatic and currently isolating.
The Pines added that its management team is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to identify any high-risk contacts and all residents will be tested on November 1st.
The long-term care home has suspended visitors until further notice.
