Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Faith Chapel in North Bay

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Faith Chapel Christian Center in North Bay.

Five people have tested positive so far, the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

"These individuals are complying with self-isolation requirements and individuals identified as high-risk close contacts are being contacted," the release said.

Anyone who was at the chapel between June 13-20 is asked to contact the health unit, self-monitor for symptoms and should symptoms develop, immediately self-isolate and contact the local assessment centre for testing.

“Our local COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly," Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said in the release. "Now is not the time to stop following public health guidance … We will work diligently with the Faith Chapel community to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek testing or further care.

If you need further assistance, call your health care provider or the health unit at 1-844-478-1400. If you have severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, you should call 911 and mention your symptoms. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19. For more information, click here.