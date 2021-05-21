Health unit gets restraining order to force defiant North Bay decorator to close her business

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has received a restraining order from the Superior Court of Justice to force the owner of a North Bay decorating business to close.

In a news release Friday evening, the health unit said the order is aimed at Alexandra Stewart, owner and operator of Stewart’s Decorating. The order directs Stewart to comply with a Section 22 Order issued to her on April 17.

"The order has been granted in accordance with section 102 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act," the release said. "Investigations conducted by Public Health inspectors at the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit have indicated that Ms. Stewart has not complied with the previously issued Section 22 Order, and, as a result, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit applied to the Superior Court of Justice for relief."

Violating a Section 22 Order issued by the health unit can result in a fine of up $5,000 per day of non-compliance for individuals, and up to $25,000 per day for corporations.

In an interview last month with CTV news, Stewart said the order to close some businesses and not others doesn't make sense.

"There's no reason why some businesses are considered essential and some are not," she said. "I feel very, very strongly this is wrong."

Stewart is expected to appear before the court in connection with the restraining order May 25 at 10 a.m.