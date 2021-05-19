Health unit in North Bay launches daily standby list for COVID-19 vaccines

Beginning tomorrow, residents in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit coverage area will be able to sign up for a standby list to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents waiting for their first dose can sign up using a link on the vaccine appointments page. Names must be entered by 9 a.m. each day, and is reset the following morning. So if you don't get a vaccine on one day, you have to sign up the next morning to be put on the standby list again.

Residents have to use the link to get on the list. It can't be done by phone.

"The link will open a form where individuals that are in an age group that is currently eligible can provide their name and phone number to be put on the standby list," the health unit said in a news release Wednesday.

"Having their name on the list does not mean an individual is sure to get an appointment. If no call is received by the end of the day, individuals are welcome to put their name on the list for the next available clinic another day."

People who already have appointments for a vaccine shouldn't cancel them until after they get their shot.