The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in its catchment area.

The public health unit, which serves the Kenora and Rainy River districts in Ontario, said in a news release on Dec. 23 that the person who died was “an elderly individual who has comorbidities.”

The NWHU is not providing any further details on the person at this time.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical officer of health for the NWHU, said, on behalf of everyone at the health unit, she would like to express her sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

“I am sorry we have such a tragic reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 is and how much we all need to take measures such as physical distancing, good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces,” she said.

COVID-19 OUTBREAK

On Dec. 23, the NWHU also announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Riverview Manor in Rainy River, noting there have been COVID-19 exposures linked to the facility.

The health unit is working with the Rainy River District Services Administration Board (RRDSAB), which operates the building, to minimize the impact on the long-term care home’s residents and the surrounding community.

The health unit added that it has completed an inspection of the facility and determined it has “very good” control measures in place.

The NWHU encourages residents of the care home to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms and to consider getting tested even if they aren’t showing symptoms. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms also needs to stay home.

The NWHU adds that people need to wash their hands or use sanitizer before leaving their apartments, as well as when entering the building, getting onto an elevator, and getting back into their apartment.