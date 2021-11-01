Health unit in Sudbury reports 53 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Greater Sudbury continues to be a pandemic hotspot, with Public Health Sudbury & District reporting another 53 cases Monday.

It's the first update since Friday afternoon, so the figure includes cases that emerged late Friday and over the weekend. In all, 51 of the cases were reported in the city, with one case each coming from Sudbury district and Manitoulin district.

Many new cases are connected with existing outbreaks, however the health unit reported Monday that 24 recent cases have no known cause. Another 32 cases were the result of close contact with confirmed cases, and four were connected to outbreaks.

An outbreak was declared Oct. 30 at the fourth floor of Health Sciences North.

The health unit is currently dealing with 206 active cases, while six people were in Health Sciences North battling the disease, while another five were being tested for COVID.

Late last week, Mayor Brian Bigger said the spike in cases means the city's state of emergency will stay in place.

"Unfortunately, as we have learned from the medical officer of health, Greater Sudbury currently has one of the highest case rates in the province, and in the interest of public safety I cannot lift the state of emergency during this time," Bigger said in a statement.

"If we all commit to doing our part in the coming weeks, I am confident we can once again reduce the number of active cases and resume discussions on lifting the state of emergency."