Health unit in Sudbury reports another COVID-related death, second in two days

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Wednesday another person has died from complications related to COVID-19.

It marks the 36th fatality related to the disease in the health unit's coverage area, and the second in two days.

Also Wednesday, Public Health reported another 27 cases, including 20 in Greater Sudbury, four in Sudbury district and three in Manitoulin district.

The health unit has reported 134 new cases in the area this week alone. That includes 87 cases reported Monday, which includes cases from Saturday and Sunday. As of Wednesday afternoon, 19 people were in hospital at HSN with the disease, including four people in ICU.

The pandemic is surging in some parts of the north. Both Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie have re-imposed COVID-19 capacity and other restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.