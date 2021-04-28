Health unit in Sudbury reports second COVID-related death in two days

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a COVID-19 related death in Greater Sudbury, the second in two days.

The person was from Greater Sudbury, the health unit said. There have now been 27 deaths in the health unit's coverage area connected to COVID since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19."

The area remains in a province-wide shutdown to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. A stay-at-home order also remains in effect across the province

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.