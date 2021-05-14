Health unit in Timmins reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 20 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area Friday, bringing the area's two-day total to 42.

That follows 29 cases reported Wednesday, and makes for 159 new cases since May 5.

Of the cases reported Friday, 17 are in Timmins and three are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls. Thirteen cases are contacts of cases and the investigation is ongoing for the other seven cases.

The health unit also reported 33 resolved cases, bring the total number of active cases to 194, the highest in northeastern Ontario.

While struggling to bring daily case numbers down, the health unit also reported some good news: 52 per cent of residents are now vaccinated with at least one dose, including 94.7 per cent of people aged 80 and older and 93.8 per cent of adults aged 75-79.

The health unit is currently holding vaccination clinics for all individuals who are 18 years and older. Appointments are available in Smooth Rock Falls, Timmins, Cochrane, Matheson, Hearst, Hornepayne and Kapuskasing. Visit the vaccine page for information or to book an appointment.

The COVID-19 information line is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 705-360-4819 or the toll-free number, 1-800-461-1818.