Health Unit in Timmins reports 26 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

After reporting seven new COVID-19 cases earlier Tuesday, the Porcupine Health unit reported an additional 19 new cases Tuesday evening, bringing the one-day total to 26.

A total of 17 of the cases are in Timmins, three cases are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls, three cases are in the area of Hearst, Hornepayne and three cases are in the James and Hudson Bay region.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818

