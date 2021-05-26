Health unit in Timmins reports 29 COVID-19 cases, warns of high-risk exposure on recent flight

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 29 new COVID-19 cases among residents in the health unit area on Wednesday.

The health unit is also releasing information about a potential risk exposure to the public related to the following travel. Anyone who was on the May 19 Air Canada flight AC8283, scheduled departure at 8:30 a.m. from Toronto to Timmins -- especially those seated in rows 7 to 11 – have been exposed to COVID-19.

"The passengers in these rows must self-isolate immediately and call their local public health unit," the health unit said. "Other travellers are directed to self-monitor."

Anyone experiencing symptoms is directed to self-isolate at home and call the Porcupine Health Unit COVID-19 information line at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818, or your local public health unit.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 18 are in the Timmins area, nine are in the James and Hudson Bay region and two are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls and Smooth Rock Falls. Ten cases are contacts of a case and 19 cases are under investigation.

Stay home and self-isolate if:

▪ You are confirmed case.

▪ You think or you are a contact of a confirmed case.

▪ You have symptoms – get tested.

▪ You are waiting for your test results.

▪ Someone in your household has symptoms.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.