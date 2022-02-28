Health unit investigates 100 complaints at Barrie play centre

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating after receiving 100 complaints in the last three weeks from people claiming they got sick after visiting Funvilla in Barrie.

Since the investigation was launched on Feb. 18, the health unit says it hasn't been able to determine the exact cause or location of the illness.

"We haven't been able to isolate the organism from either a stool sample, the environment or anywhere in Funvilla," said Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health.

Still, Lee said it is "unusual to have so many people call in."

He noted that the reports indicate people developed gastroenteritis symptoms, similar to the norovirus, shortly after visiting the south Barrie child's play centre.

Oleksandra Dramova took her three children to Funvilla last Saturday and said that within 24 hours, her daughter became sick.

"She started throwing up, like projectile. It was very scary," Dramova said. "She kept throwing up the whole night, the whole day on Monday, and we had to go see a doctor. She couldn't even keep water down."

Dramova said the entire family came down with similar symptoms within a couple of days.

"My kids didn't go to school last week, and my husband had to miss work. It was pretty bad," she added.

Other parents shared similar stories, including Jeremy Moore, who said that after visiting Funvilla on Feb. 13, his baby had to be taken to the hospital.

"It's pretty terrifying. He is only five months old and couldn't eat or go to the bathroom. He was just weak," Moore said.

Funvilla said it's currently working with the health unit and is enforcing additional cleaning measures.

The play centre's owner maintains the illnesses are community-related.

"Given that our name is in social media without any evidence, we are more cautious about it and are implementing even further cleaning measures to do things right," owner Faisal Zafar said. "I welcome anybody to come [and] take a look at the place and cleaning standards and decide for themselves."

In addition to the measures suggested by public health, Zafar said he has also hired a third-party cleaning company this week.

Since the extra control measures were put in place, the health unit said cases have declined, and it does not recommend the business close to the public.

The health unit noted that because the play centre is not an institutional setting, it is also not required to notify the public about the ongoing investigation.