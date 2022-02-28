Health unit investigates Barrie play centre after more than 100 complaints

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating after receiving more than 100 complaints in the last three weeks from people claiming they got sick after visiting Funvilla in Barrie.

An investigation was launched on Feb. 18, although the health unit says, at this point, the exact cause or location of the illness is unknown.

"We haven't been able to isolate the organism from either a stool sample, the environment or anywhere in Funvilla," says Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health. "It is still unusual to have so many people call in."

Lee says the reports indicate people developed gastroenteritis symptoms similar to the norovirus shortly after visiting the south Barrie child's play centre.

Oleksandra Dramova took her three children to Funvilla last Saturday and says within 24 hours, her daughter became sick.

"She started throwing up, like projectile. It was very scary," Dramova says. "She kept throwing up the whole night, the whole day on Monday, and we had to go see a doctor. She couldn't even keep water down."

Dramova says the entire family came down with similar symptoms within a couple of days.

"My kids didn't go to school last week, and my husband had to miss work. It was pretty bad," she adds.

Other parents shared similar stories like Jeremy Moore, who says after visiting Funvilla on Feb. 13, his infant was taken to the hospital after catching the illness from his brother.

"It's pretty terrifying. He is only five months old and couldn't eat or go to the bathroom. He was just weak," Moore said.

Funvilla says it's currently working with the health unit and is enforcing additional cleaning measures.

Although the owner maintains the illnesses are community-related.

"Given that our name is in social media without any evidence, we are more cautious about it and are implementing even further cleaning measures to do things right," owner Faisal Zafar said. "I welcome anybody to come take a look at the place and cleaning standards and decide for themselves."

In addition to the measures suggested by public health, Zafar says he has also hired a third-party cleaning company to come this week.

Since the extra control measures were put in place, the health unit says cases have declined and is not recommending the business close.

The health unit says that because the play centre is not an institutional setting, it is also not required to notify the public about the ongoing investigation.