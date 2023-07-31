iHeartRadio

Health unit lifts swimming advisory at Orillia beach


A swimming advisory for Moose Beach has been lifted by the City of Orillia (File).

A swimming advisory at an Orillia beach has been lifted.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted the advisory on July 25 at Moose Beach located at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park after water testing revealed higher than normal bacteria levels.

On Monday, the health unit lifted the advisory, saying the water is safe to enjoy.

