Health unit logs 364 COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 2 new hospitalizations

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 364 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including two new hospitalizations.

According to stats released by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 38 people are in local hospitals after becoming infected with the virus.

The majority of cases listed Tuesday are in Barrie (106), Bradford (61), and Orillia (29).

ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit says there are active outbreaks in 79 local facilities, an additional 10 in the past 24 hours.

It lists COVID-19 outbreaks in 42 institutional settings, including seniors' homes and in hospital units, and 33 in congregate settings, including shelters and group homes.

The remaining outbreaks are in child care centres in Simcoe County.

LOCAL TRENDS

Back in October, the daily moving average of new cases stabilized to around 15 per day compared to now, where there are more than 400 per day.

The positivity rate for Simcoe Muskoka is the highest reported for the region since the start of the pandemic.

For the week of Jan. 2, Simcoe County was on par with the province's rate of 22 per cent. The Muskoka District had a positivity rate of 16 per cent.

As students prepare to return to the classroom for in-person learning, the health unit reports that 41 per cent of those aged five to 11 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82 per cent of students 12 to 17 had received their first shot.

The health unit offers vaccinations at several locations across the region on various dates.