Health unit logs fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Public health reported 17 positive tests in the past 24 hours, down slightly from the day prior.

The new infections are listed in Innisfil (5), Barrie (5), Orillia (2), New Tecumseth (2), Bradford (1), Essa (1), and Severn (1).

During a COVID-19 update, Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health said 97 per cent of local cases identified as the Delta variant.

"This new very transmissible variant requires full immunization - two doses, for sufficient protection," Dr. Charles Gardner noted.

There have been over 5,000 local cases that tested positive for a variant of concern. Of those, over 4,000 cases identified as the UK B.1.1.7 variant, while nearly 400 tested positive as the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. Another 669 cases have yet to be identified.

Experts say they expect COVID-19 to remain a threat to the public over the next six to eight months until at least 90 per cent of the population is immunized.

The province's chief medical officer said Tuesday that smaller outbreaks would likely become the norm once Ontario hits a 90 per cent vaccination rate, rather than waves of rising case counts.

"Our strategy in Ontario, if we want to get back to a new normal, is to build the highest level of protection," Dr. Kieran Moore said during a briefing.

Currently, anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The SMDHU will close its mass immunization clinics on Friday, but the vaccine will continue to be available at participating pharmacies, health-care providers and at local pop-up vaccination clinics across the region.

Here is a list of walk-in pop-up clinics offering the vaccine without an appointment this week:

Wed., Aug. 25

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)

Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

10am - 3pm



Thurs., Aug. 26

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park (near the splash pad)

Corner of Scott and Water Streets, Penetanguishene

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Weber Manufacturing

16566 Highway 12, Midland

2:00pm - 7:00pm



Loretto Fire Hall

2821 Regional Road (Hwy) 50, Loretto

3pm - 7pm



Fri., Aug. 27

Tanger Outlets Cookstown (Old Children's Place store location)

3311 County Road 89, Cookstown

10:30am - 5pm



Sat., Aug. 28

Open Air Dunlop (Dunlop St., Barrie)

10:00am - 4:00pm



Oro-Medonte Community Arena

71 Line 4 N., Oro-Medonte

10:00 am - 5:00 pm



Home Hardware Building Centre (parking lot)

104 High St., Collingwood

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm



Perkinsfield Pavilion

43 County Rd. 6 South, Perkinsfield

10:00 am - 3:00 pm



Sun., Aug. 29

Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)

509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00am - 5:00pm