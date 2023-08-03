Health unit looks to identify customers of Brockville piercing studio

Health officials in Brockville are looking to identify people who received piercing services through Piercings by Melissa, warning they have been exposed to blood-borne infections such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit released information two weeks ago about an infection prevention and control lapse following an inspection of Piercings by Melissa in Brockville, who operated at LUX Tattoo and Piercing.

"The IPAC Lapse may have led to a risk of exposure to blood-borne infections," the health unit said.

After the inspection on June 8, the health unit sent over 100 letters of notice to clients believed to be at risk of exposure.

No infection or illness has been linked to the infection, prevention and control lapse right now, according to the health unit.

Now, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says it has "determined that the operator's client list is not complete," and there are clients at risk of exposure who have not been identified.

The health unit is issuing a public notice to identify members of the public who received piercing services from Melissa Charland through Piercings by Melissa at LUX Tattoo and Piercing or elsewhere between Feb. 25 and Jun 9.

"If you have not received a letter from the Health Unit about this situation and have received services in this timeframe, please contact the Health Unit to assess your risk and to receive recommendations for next steps," the health unit said.

"Although no infection or illness has been linked to this situation at this time, it is important for members of the public who did receive piercing services to be tested."

You can contact the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit toll free line at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2222.

"The Health Unit has become aware that there may have been misleading information on social media and in phone calls made directly to clients about the Health Unit’s investigation and risk assessment," the health unit said.

"All clients who have received a letter from the Health Unit about this situation are still considered at risk of exposure, and those individuals are urged to follow the recommendations described in the letter, including speaking to a healthcare provider."

The health unit has said there are no concerns with the tattooing tools or services.