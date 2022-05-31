Health unit not closing Matheson office, town CAO says
Following a story on the closure of the OPP detachment in Matheson, the town's CAO is retracting his comment about the health unit office.
In the original story published on Friday, Chris Wray stated the next government office that would close would be the Porcupine Health Unit's (PHU), located in the Bingham Memorial Hospital.
However, in an email to CTV News on Tuesday morning, Wray said he "can now confirm that the PHU office in Matheson is not closing."
"There was never any intention from the perspective of PHU. My apologies for any confusion," he added.
Matheson is a small town more than 60 kilometres east of Timmins and has a little more than 2,400 residents according to the 2016 census.
OPP will start responding from the Monteith Correctional Complex in Iroquois Falls, about 22 kilometres northwest of the town, by the end of the week.
The service will still cost the town $450,000 a year, Wray said.
With files from Lydia Chubak, CTV News videojournalist in Timmins
