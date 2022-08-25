iHeartRadio

Health unit posts swimming advisory at Barrie beach

Those looking to cool off at a Barrie beach are being asked to avoid Centennial Beach, according to the city.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has recommended a swimming advisory be posted for Barrie`s Centennial Beach.

Advisory signs have been posted and the city says an update will be provided once the most recent results are processed.

