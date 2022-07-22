Health unit prepares for rollout of children vaccines in North Bay area

As of July 28, children aged five and under are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine for young ones was approved last week, and starting Thursday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will roll it out.

The vaccine is being offered through appointments only due to limited supply and so each immunizer can spend a significant amount of time with each child.

When it comes to getting the vaccine, the health unit isn't encouraging or discouraging.

"It will be a case-by-case decision. We are neither recommending for or against in this age group, it will depend on individual circumstances," said Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, public health physician with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

"It depends on the child's health, as well as their general situation … There's a lot to consider when making this decision and there's still some unknowns that we have to contend with."

Zimbalatti said there hasn't been a ton of interest in the Moderna vaccine for young children, but she suspects when the new school year gets closer, more children receive their dose.