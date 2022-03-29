Health unit reporting another COVID-19 related death Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new COVID-related death Tuesday.

It says a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home has passed away. This brings the death toll to 359 across the region.

The health unit is reporting nine institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across the region.

The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped slightly Tuesday.

There are 193 workers with the virus currently, down from 195 Monday. Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 81 employees infected with the virus, up from 77 the day before.

Due to technical difficulties, Tuesday’s inpatient numbers were not available from LHSC.

On Monday, LHSC reported 27 inpatients with COVID-19, 14 being treated with the virus, 13 being treated for COVID.

There were five or fewer are in the adult ICU Monday with no patients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and none in pediatric critical care.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting a spike in COVID-19 hospitalization cases Tuesday up to 790 from 655 on Monday, including 165 patients in intensive care.

There were also nine new deaths recorded.