Health unit reporting another COVID-related death Wednesday

For a second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fatality related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health unit announced a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home died related to the virus. On Tuesday, a woman in her 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home passed away with COVID. The local death toll now sits at 354.

The MLHU reported 87 new lab-reported cases Wednesday, up from 50 the day before. There are a total of 32,843 confirmed and 673 active cases.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Wednesday. It's reporting 29 inpatients with the virus, down from 35 Tuesday. Currently, there are 17 patients being treated with COVID-19 at LHSC and 12 being treated for the virus.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and no inpatients in pediatric critical care.

The hospital says it has 155 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, down three from Tuesday. St Joseph's Health Care is reporting 55 staffers infected with the virus, up from 50 yesterday.

There are currently five institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals.

The province says there are currently 649 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 204 patients in intensive care in Ontario.

The total number of people in intensive care units with the disease on Wednesday is the lowest number seen since the end of 2021.