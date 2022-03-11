Health unit reporting new COVID-19 related death Friday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded a new death related to COVID-19.

The health unit says a woman in her 90s associated with a retirement home passed away with the virus. The death toll across the region now sits at 352.

Meanwhile, the MLHU is reporting 83 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 32,501, leaving 642 active.

There are also six institutional outbreaks in long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across Middlesex-London.

According to the latest numbers from the hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently caring for 38 inpatients, no change from Thursday.

Five or fewer of those are in adult critical care. There are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital and none in the paediatric critical care.

The hospital says 23 patients are being treated with COVID-19 and 15 are being treated for the virus Thursday.

There are 155 LHSC staff members who have reported testing positive for the virus, up one from Thursday. St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 57 positive workers, down from 61 a day ago.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 61 new, 213 active, 11,417 total, 11,055 resolved, 149 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 26 new cases, four confirmed cases in hospital, 52 deaths

Huron-Perth – 11 new, 5,784 total, 94 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 41 new, 9,998 total, 128 deaths

The province says both hospitalizations and ICU admissions linked to COVID-19 decreased on Friday, with 717 people being treated for the disease.

Of those patients in hospital, 46 per cent were admitted due to the virus while 54 per cent tested positive after the fact. At least 378 of those patients are fully vaccinated, 154 are unvaccinated, and 30 are partially vaccinated.