Health unit reporting new COVID-19 related death Tuesday; 253 LHSC staff members infected

The Middlesex-London Health Unit recorded a new COVID-19 related death Tuesday as officials say the region is now in the middle of the sixth wave.

The latest death is a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care or retirement home. The local death toll currently sits at 364.

The health unit is reporting seven institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is on the decrease.

The hospital said it's currently caring for 36 patients, down from 47 on Monday. There are currently 17 people being treated with COVID-19 and 19 are being treated for the virus. Five or fewer patients are in adult critical care/ICU, six are in Children's Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

Meanwhile, LHSC is reporting a bump in staff members with the virus Tuesday, with 253 workers testing positive, up from 229 on Monday. St. Joseph's Health Care is also reporting an increase Tuesday with 124 staff cases, up from 109 the day before.

The province is reporting 1,091 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, a 38 per cent increase from a week ago. This includes 173 patients in intensive care.