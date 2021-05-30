Health unit reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 426 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,533 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,875 people who have recovered.
Breakdown of new cases:
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are still under investigation
Outbreaks in the region:
- 8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with four people in the ICU.
There are 232 cases considered active, of those cases 131 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 101 are non-VOC.
According to the health unit, 1,765 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 241,521 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 215,620 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 25,901 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 267,422 doses have been administered to WEC residents