Health unit reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Middlesex-London has had a total of 12,213 cases and 219 deaths, with 11,686 cases resolved leaving 308 active. There are now 3,014 cases with a variant of concern and another 383 that are mutation positive.

The number of active cases in the community has dropped by 52 since Saturday.

The region’s daily case count has remained below 50 for eight days straight.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 33 inpatients with COVID-19, 10 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit. Of the total number of inpatients, fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU were transfers from another region.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at London-area seniors' facilities, one in a school and one in a child-care setting.

An active outbreak at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital continues, with 19 cases — 14 residents and five staff. There have been three deaths to date.

Ontario health officials reported 1033 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as well as 18 deaths.