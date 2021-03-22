Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 23 COVID-19 cases Monday, after the area added 60 over the weekend.

The pandemic case count in the area covered by Public Health passed 1,200 with the new cases, and now sits at 1,213.

Hospitalizations linked to the disease eased over the weekend, with 25 people now in hospital with or suspected to have the disease, including seven people in intensive care. That compares to 39 people who were in HSN with COVID on Friday.

The source of infection of 23 cases is under investigation, the health unit said. A total of 291 of the area's cases involve COVID variants, which are much more infectious, an increase of 30.

There are seven ongoing COVID outbreaks in Sudbury, after one was declared on two floors at Extendicare Falconbridge. There are also three at HSN, one each at the Salvation Army Cedar Place and YMCA Warming Centre shelters, Christian Horizons and St. Gabriel Villa.

The area covered by Public Health is currently in lockdown.