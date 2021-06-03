Health unit reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, mainly in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Thursday among residents in the health unit area.

In all, 27 cases are in Timmins and 13 are in the James and Hudson Bay region. Eight cases are contacts of a case and 32 cases are under investigation.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more.