Health unit reports another COVID death in Sudbury, area's 26 since start of pandemic

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting another COVID-related death in Greater Sudbury.

In a news release Tuesday evening, the health unit offered condolences to the family.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said.

There have now been 26 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health unit's service area since the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020.

The health unit also reported 11 new cases Tuesday.

"Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19," the release said.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a province-wide shutdown to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a stay-at-home order remains in effect across the province.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.