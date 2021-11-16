Health unit reports COVID-related death in Sudbury, 20 new cases

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the area's 35th since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit also reported another 20 people have contracted the disease, including 17 in Greater Sudbury, two in the Manitoulin district and one in the Sudbury district.

At Health Sciences North, 22 people are in hospital with the disease, including four in ICU.

According to Public Health's weekly summary, the area has averaged 14 cases a day in the past eight weeks. Cases began spiking around Oct. 17 and have soared throughout the month of November.

COVID-19 restrictions have been re-imposed in the area to try and slow the spread of cases.